Steven Gerrard says Jordan Henderson is “a bit like Paul Scholes”

A servant to the club for over nine years now, Jordan Henderson has had an incredible couple of years with Liverpool.

Leading the Reds in the charge to their sixth Champions League title and playing an instrumental part in our domination of the Premier League this season, the skipper will go down in history.

He didn’t get off to a flying start at the club, but Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has compared his transformation in recent years to that of fellow England man Paul Scholes.

“It’s no surprise to me how he is handling himself on and off the pitch, obviously I played with him for numerous years for Liverpool and England,” Gerrard told BT Sport, as cited by the Liverpool Echo.

“Very fit, athletic boy who is very selfless in how he approaches his play on the pitch. He puts everyone else before himself and when you play alongside him you appreciate the job he does for the team.

“I think over the years he has developed parts of his game, his passing range is fantastic and he’s running games with control a bit like Paul Scholes used to do it. He’s leading by example and he is always there for the team.

“I’ve watched him grow with interest as a person. He’s always been a great lad, a great teammate, unbelievable human being and it’s no surprise that people are now starting to recognise what a man he is, on and off the pitch.

“Every bit of praise he gets as a player and as a human being he deserves it because it’s true. I can guarantee it because I’ve experienced it alongside him.”

We’re sure this will go down well with Manchester United fans, as they typically don’t see what we do in Henderson at the best of times – let alone when he’s being compared to one of their legends.

But Gerrard is absolutely right – our No.14 is such a well-rounded player, with his range of defensive abilities, passing and even the odd dart forward – you’d be hard pressed to find someone as versatile in the squad, other than James Milner and Gini Wijnaldum.

Henderson is thought to be one of the players challenging for the PFA Player of the Year award for 2020. With only his own team-mates and possibly Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne standing in his way, we hope he gets it!