(Video) John Terry admits Anfield atmosphere was the best he experienced in his career

Chelsea and England legend John Terry is the latest football star to take part in Sky Sports’ ‘Off Script’ series, and he’s sat down with Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher.

The two were rivals on the pitch, and team mates on the international stage, but now they’ve sat down in their homes to have a chat about their careers for our entertainment.

Carra asked Terry about some of the best atmospheres he’d played in, and Anfield was mentioned, the former Chelsea captain stated that Liverpool’s stadium was the best he’d experienced as a player.

“For us going into the stadium (Anfield), I’ve said over the years the atmosphere was probably the best I’ve ever experienced as a player,” he said.

You can watch the full video below (via Sky Sports):