(Video) LFC stars congratulate Captain Tom for reaching #1 with YNWA cover

Captain Tom Moore has taken the UK by storm and stolen the hearts of many by doing what he can to support others during the coronavirus pandemic.

The war veteran is to turn 100-years-old soon and was first made famous by walking laps in his garden to raise money for the NHS.

He’s now gone several steps further by hitting No.1 in the UK music charts with his cover of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ with Michael Ball.

The Liverpool squad have taken to social media to share a little clip for the inspirational fella.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):