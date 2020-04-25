(Video) Man plays ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ for the NHS on a tuba

People in the UK have been taking to their front yards to show their thanks to the NHS of late, and some people have been putting a fresh twist on simply clapping for the health workers.

We’ve seen clips of people singing and dancing in the street, and now we’ve seen a heartwarming clip of a man playing some music for those on the front line in this pandemic.

An older gentleman has opted to whip out his tuba and play ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ in his street.

Lovely scenes and I’m sure anyone who heard appreciated the song.

Take a watch of the video below: