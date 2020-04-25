(Video) Ox’s 2019/20 highlights showcase LFC’s most dynamic midfielder

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is perhaps Liverpool’s best offensive midfielder. While players like Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum and Fabinho are better at dictating the game, the Ox is more explosive.

While we have those more defensive, possession-based midfielders available to us, the former Arsenal man is more dynamic and is capable of whipping up a goal-scoring opportunity in a pinch.

This kind of impact from midfield means we aren’t relying so heavily on the front three for a goal.

A highlights reel of the Ox has made it onto YouTube, and it just shows the important impact he can have when used.

Take a watch of the video below: