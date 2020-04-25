(Video) Showreel of Firmino destroying great players goes viral

YouTube Channel ‘Liverpool Edits’ shared one of their creations yesterday which has since gone viral of Bobby Firmino ‘destroying great players’.

The video showcases the Brazilian ruining opposition players in big matches – because while it’s still a positive to tear Norwich City apart, it’s even better to do the same to a Chelsea or Arsenal defender.

Bobby owns the flair that a host of Brazilian internationals in the 90s were famous for having, and he really doesn’t need an invitation to get a bit tricky on the football pitch.

Take a watch of the video below to see our No.9 tearing it up in the red shirt: