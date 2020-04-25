(Video) Trent scores dramatic late winner to beat Sterling on FIFA and advance to final

Posted by
(Video) Trent scores dramatic late winner to beat Sterling on FIFA and advance to final

The Premier League is postponed until further notice, so there has been an invitational e-tournament going around which stars are taking part in.

Raheem Sterling advanced past Newcastle’s Christian Atsu to take on Raheem Sterling in the semi-final of the FIFA 20 competition.

The Man City star took a 2-0 lead, before Trent levelled the score-line at 2-2 and took the game in extra-time via the golden goal rule to win 3-2.

Sterling was visibly fuming at the loss, and a video shared by the club shortly after the game was funny to watch.

Take a look at the video below:

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top