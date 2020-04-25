(Video) Trent scores dramatic late winner to beat Sterling on FIFA and advance to final

The Premier League is postponed until further notice, so there has been an invitational e-tournament going around which stars are taking part in.
Raheem Sterling advanced past Newcastle’s Christian Atsu to take on Raheem Sterling in the semi-final of the FIFA 20 competition.
The Man City star took a 2-0 lead, before Trent levelled the score-line at 2-2 and took the game in extra-time via the golden goal rule to win 3-2.
Sterling was visibly fuming at the loss, and a video shared by the club shortly after the game was funny to watch.
Take a look at the video below:
GET IN, @trentaa98!!
The comeback is complete, as Trent beats Raheem Sterling with a golden goal, after being 2-0 down in normal time 🙌⚽️
TAA will play in the #ePremierLeague Invitational final later today 🎮⚽️ pic.twitter.com/d55E00BnIV
— Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) April 25, 2020
COMMENTS