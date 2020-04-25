(Video) Trent scores dramatic late winner to beat Sterling on FIFA and advance to final

The Premier League is postponed until further notice, so there has been an invitational e-tournament going around which stars are taking part in.

Raheem Sterling advanced past Newcastle’s Christian Atsu to take on Raheem Sterling in the semi-final of the FIFA 20 competition.

The Man City star took a 2-0 lead, before Trent levelled the score-line at 2-2 and took the game in extra-time via the golden goal rule to win 3-2.

Sterling was visibly fuming at the loss, and a video shared by the club shortly after the game was funny to watch.

