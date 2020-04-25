Wolves agree transfer for Liverpool goalkeeper – report

Premier League outfit Wolves have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius on loan, after he returns to England this summer.

The German has had a torrid time since that night in Kiev, and hasn’t looked like the same man since, but a change of scenery could do him a world of good.

We say that because he’s seemingly taken steps to cancel his contract with Besiktas – reportedly over unpaid wages.

With a future at Liverpool looking unlikely, Karius will surely be looking for a new club in the summer and Wolves are seemingly the club to offer him just that.

A report by Fanatik earlier this week, as cited by Sport Witness, claims Wolves have agreed a deal with Liverpool to take the German to the Molineux.

It’s now up to Karius if he wants to accept the proposal or take his chances elsewhere. His contract at Anfield runs until next summer, but there is little chance he’ll play for us again.

With Adrian now at the club, we’ve got a more than capable number two to Alisson, and at 26-years-old Karius will want to go somewhere where he can be first choice.

Another loan deal may not be in the German’s plans – especially if he’s to play back-up to an ageing Patricio.