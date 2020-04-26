“I strive to be like Steven Gerrard” – Harvey Elliott sets lofty target for himself at Liverpool

Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott is a special talent, that’s for sure, but he’s set himself the high target of emulating Steven Gerrard at Liverpool.

Born in Surrey, the Fulham youth product has supported the Reds since he was a child and will have grown up idolising the former captain.

Speaking to Pep Lijnders for the club’s official site, the 17-year-old said he wants to win the Premier League and Champions League with Liverpool.

“I strive to be like Steven Gerrard, to be as big of a legend here as him. I want to win the Premier League and the Champions League with this amazing club.

“For me, that’s what I strive towards and I want to help the club in every way possible to accomplish these things.”

If Elliott goes on to win one of those trophies with the senior team, he’ll be remembered by supporters of this historic club for years to come.

As a left-footed right-winger, the teenager has the perfect role model at the club in Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian is one of the world’s best and Elliott frequently trains alongside him.

“For myself, looking at him in my position, I idolise [Salah] a lot. To be going up against him in training, I learn a lot of things from him.

“Even in the gym as well – he is telling me to do a higher weight, he is telling me to push myself even more, so to have him in the club and around us young players, he is a really big influence. It’s a dream come true.”

Amid interest from Real Madrid and PSG, Elliott signed for Liverpool in the summer 2019 for an undisclosed fee from Fulham and has represented England at an U15 and U17 level.