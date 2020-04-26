(Image) LFC x Nike 2020/21 alternative kit concept, based on leaked info

There has been a lot of talk about our kits with Nike for next season of late, and that’s because of this massive leak which does seem legit.

We’ve done some digging around and think we’ve got a pretty good idea about what our home, away and alternative shirts will look like for 2020/21 – as detailed here.

Footy Headlines reported that our third kit will be black-charcoal in colour, in a checker design, with the logos being a reddish-pink.

Based on this information, Twitter user @BromleyKits created the below design: