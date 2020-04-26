(Image) LFC x Nike 2020/21 alternative kit looks even better with Trent in it

We find that it’s hard to imagine what a kit will actually look like when it’s hanging up on a wall, or even propped up on a mannequin.
As detailed here, we’ve done some digging around and think we’ve got a pretty good idea about what our alternative shirts will look like for 2020/21.
Footy Headlines reported that our third kit will be black-charcoal in colour, in a checker design, with the logos being a reddish-pink.
This information has led to some talented people creating concept art, but a lot of it falls foul to the point we made at the top of this article.
But there has been a graphic floating around on Twitter to help you imagine what this shirt will look like when it’s actually being worn.
Take a look at the image below, via Twitter user @OXZ_Grph:
Liverpool Third Kit Concept (according to @Footy_Headlines leaks) pic.twitter.com/NLUIdztcd6
— OXZ (@OXZ_Grph) April 18, 2020
