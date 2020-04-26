(Image) Mo Salah is doing pull-ups at 2.40am during coronavirus lockdown

Mohamed Salah took to Instagram over the weekend to share a photo of himself working out in the early hours of the morning.

The Egyptian is currently fasting during Ramadan, in which Muslims don’t eat during daylight hours, so it makes sense that he’s up in the middle of the night.

Salah clearly isn’t letting sleep get in the way of him remaining fit for Liverpool, for whenever the Premier League season inevitably resumes.

The No.11 has scored 16 times for the Reds this season, as we hunt for our first domestic title in 30 years.

Take a look at the photo below: