Jurgen Klopp has called Kylian Mbappe’s father to convince him to sign for Liverpool, according to a French report

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reportedly got on the phone to Kylian Mbappe’s dad in an effort to convince the young Frenchman to sign for the Reds.

This sensational report comes from Le10Sport in France, and it’s claimed that the German is desperate to snatch the 21-year-old from under Real Madrid’s noses.

To be honest, it’s a fanciful thought: a scenario in which Mbappe signs for Liverpool.

The Frenchman is obviously a generational talent, and would fetch a more than handsome transfer fee, but I can’t fathom a world in which we’re the club to stump up the money to get him.

All my own opinion, of course, but Mbappe would cost potential suitors up to £200million – and considering the Reds are baulking at Timo Werner’s £52million release clause – I don’t see it happening.

The World Cup winner’s contract isn’t up until the summer of 2022 so PSG are in no position to be forced to sell one of their star players here.

But should Mbappe stall, I’d expect it to get a little more tense in the Paris boardroom. And even in that scenario, you’d have to expect Real Madrid to throw money at the Parisians – as has been suggested by AS.