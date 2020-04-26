Liverpool v. Atletico to be investigated by City Council

Liverpool City Council are to investigate the Champions League fixture between Atletico Madrid and LFC.

The game taking place has come under scrutiny of late, because it was allowed to go ahead with thousands of people attended from Madrid after La Liga was forced behind closed doors.

The coronavirus pandemic had started to grip the Spanish capital by then, but 3,000 Atletico supporters were still allowed to travel to the City of Liverpool.

The North West of England is now one of the worst affected areas in the country, outside of London, and question marks have been placed on the football match.

According to Sky Sports, mayor of the Liverpool City Region Steven Rotheram has called for an independent investigation into whether the match should have taken place.

Opinion

It was stupid to allow the fixture to go ahead in the first place, and even I said so before kick-off.

The blame shouldn’t and – I imagine – wouldn’t fall at the feet of the football club, as they’d have faced serious repercussions from UEFA for stopping the fixture.

The responsibility falls on the UK Government or even UEFA to make these calls, but neither of them did so.

If this investigation links the Champions League fixture to an increase in cases in Liverpool or surrounding areas, the bone-idleness of political leaders and European football’s governing body will be to blame.