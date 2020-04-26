(Video) Former Utd man Memphis Depay raps tribute for LFC’s Virgil van Dijk

Former Manchester United player Memphis Depay has taken an interesting step during the coronavirus lockdown by rapping a tribute for Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk.
Obviously the two have played together on the international stage for years – Memphis must be a sound man, to be fair, with Gini Wijnaldum also taking a liking to his fellow Dutch international.
Some of the lyrics Depay dropped for van Dijk included “I wish you signed man … not for Liverpool, but for Man United”.
It’s a bit of an eyebrow raiser, to be honest, but it’s all in good fun.
Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):
🎤 "I wish you signed man… Not for Liverpool but for Man Utd"
Just @Memphis rapping a tribute to Dutch team-mate @VirgilvDijk… 👀 pic.twitter.com/t2etPiGuZg
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 26, 2020
