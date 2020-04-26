(Video) Former Utd man Memphis Depay raps tribute for LFC’s Virgil van Dijk

Former Manchester United player Memphis Depay has taken an interesting step during the coronavirus lockdown by rapping a tribute for Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk.

Obviously the two have played together on the international stage for years – Memphis must be a sound man, to be fair, with Gini Wijnaldum also taking a liking to his fellow Dutch international.

Some of the lyrics Depay dropped for van Dijk included “I wish you signed man … not for Liverpool, but for Man United”.

It’s a bit of an eyebrow raiser, to be honest, but it’s all in good fun.

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):