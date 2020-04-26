(Video) Former Utd man Memphis Depay raps tribute for LFC’s Virgil van Dijk

Posted by
(Video) Former Utd man Memphis Depay raps tribute for LFC’s Virgil van Dijk

Former Manchester United player Memphis Depay has taken an interesting step during the coronavirus lockdown by rapping a tribute for Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk.

Obviously the two have played together on the international stage for years – Memphis must be a sound man, to be fair, with Gini Wijnaldum also taking a liking to his fellow Dutch international.

Some of the lyrics Depay dropped for van Dijk included “I wish you signed man … not for Liverpool, but for Man United”.

It’s a bit of an eyebrow raiser, to be honest, but it’s all in good fun.

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top