(Video) Joaquín Correa’s best bits as Reds are linked with Lazio striker

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Lazio and Argentina striker Joaquín Correa by Rome-based outlet Il Messaggero (via The Laziali).

They claim the Serie A talent is seen as an alternative to RB Leipzig star Timo Werner, but it’s stated that his release clause if as high as £70million.

A move for Correa would make sense for Liverpool; the Lazio man isn’t too dissimilar from Roberto Firmino, in terms of playing style.

The Argentina international primarily operates as a second striker, and has netted eight times in 27 Serie A appearances this season.

Not everyone will have had the chance to see him play – so here’s a video of highlights from YouTube: