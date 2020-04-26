(Video) Top Boy star Micheal Ward & Rhian Brewster bounce off each-other in funny interview

GAFFER have a series called ‘Head to Head’ in which they get the world’s finest footballers and renowned cultural leaders and bring them together to share stories, experiences and partake in challenges.

As well as giving them the opportunity to find out the answers to the questions they’ve always wanted to ask.

In their latest episode, Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster was paired up with Top Boy and Blue Story star Michael Ward – and they bounced off each-other’s energies so well.

The two lads were already friends before this – which in itself is interesting – and they’ll have you in stitches laughing.

Take a watch of the video below: