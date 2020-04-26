(Video) Trent & Robbo argue over who’s Klopp’s favourite

Liverpool full-back pairing Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson took part in Sky Sports’ ‘Mr & Mrs’ series, earlier this year.

They were asked a series of question and were told to say which of the two was the answer, using table tennis pads with photographs of themselves on.

One of the first questions was which of them is Jurgen Klopp’s favourite.

Initially they both said themselves, but after a quick chat the duo settled on Trent likely being the favourite as he started his career with the German.

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):