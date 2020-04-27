(Image) Sadio Mane’s quarantine garden is absolute class

Sadio Mane is currently isolating in his Merseyside abode – and we’re pretty jealous of his garden in all honesty!

Liverpool’s no.10 has three football goals of various sizes and a specialised Headis table – which is like table-tennis but played with a football and your head!

He also has a home-made gym on the patio – which in this great weather – must have made for a great weekend…

You can see it all in the Instagram post below. The Reds are keeping fit in quarantine in the hope that football can return as soon as possible. They’re going to be a little rusty upon the first session back – but it’ll be the same for everyone!