Keita & Mane previously asked ‘best mate’ Werner to sign for Liverpool

There’s an article in the Express today that reminds us of Naby Keita and Sadio Mane’s quotes about Timo Werner’s potential Liverpool move.

The German has been consistently linked to the Reds – but the latest information EOTK have heard is that although the player is desperate to sign – there is no official bid lined up by the club – who are keeping their cards to their chest amid the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential financial ramifications.

Keita though described Werner as his ‘best mate’ previously, while Mane thinks the Rb Leipzig would fit seamlessly into the XI.

“We played really well together at Leipzig, and he was one of my best mates,” said Keita.

“It’s clear: Should he move, then I ask Timo to join us here at Liverpool.”

Mane was equally as positive. “I’d advise him to join Liverpool. I like his way of playing: very powerful, good finish, always giving 100 per cent,” Mane added.

“If he wants to join us, we like to welcome him into our team.

“When it was clear that Naby would join us, I often watched Leipzig matches and Timo stood out.”

Werner’s attributes fit perfectly. He’s quick, versatile and scores goals. And the fact he’s 23 helps, too.

The Express point out Werner is learning English as he lines up a future move to England, but the move seems to depend on what happens with the transfer market in this current climate.

Thankfully, unlike many other sides, Liverpool are very well stocked up top already – and the fact we’re 25 points clear this season without Werner suggests we could still do pretty well without him.