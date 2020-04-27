Rb Leipzig tease Timo Werner to Liverpool deal on Twitter with Klopp GIF

It’s not so strange anymore for the official Twitter accounts of clubs to get involved with transfer rumours as it once was.

Previously, it would be a very much a no-go area – bar the confirmation of an arrival or departure.

But Rb Leipzig seem perfectly ok to play along with the constant suggestion that Timo Werner is off to Liverpool at some point.

After initially replying to UEFA with a gif of Werner when asked about the best striker to play for your club, Leipzig added one of Jurgen Klopp – when a fan said, ‘You know what’s coming now’:

We know very well that Werner, who is taking English lessons, would jump at the chance to work under the world’s best manager – especially considering he’s also German.

But right now, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, whether Liverpool will sanction a big money signing is uncertain.

Werner fits the bill, but his potential arrival depends on whether the Reds thinks it’s a risk worth taking in this financial climate.