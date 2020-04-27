(Video) NFL chooses YNWA as song to end Draft: ‘I’m not crying, you’re crying’

The NFL draft is one of the biggest events in the U.S sporting calendar usually, but took place in very different circumstances over the past week.

Everything was done online and it was completed without hitches, thankfully, as (most of) the country obeys lockdown procedures.

At the end of the Draft, the NFL chose to use You’ll Never Walk Alone as the song during its final montage – which Liverpool’s official American Twitter account appreciated plenty.

You can watch the video below. It’s not quite the Gerry and the Pacemakers version, but it’ll do!