(Video) ‘Not once did I get the nod’ Ox rages at Trent for not using him in FIFA 20 tournament

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is often the funniest character during these Liverpool Zoom videos…
He’s obviously a brilliant footballer but he’s a fantastic guy as well – and must be a real boost to his team-mates off the field.
In today’s clip from LFCTV, Ox asks some hard questions of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool’s representative in the ePremier League FIFA 20 tournament that finished over the weekend.
Trent beat Raheem Sterling in the semi-final, but couldn’t get past Diogo Jota in the final!
Ox though was more confused as to why he never got any minutes – especially when ‘all players were rated the same’!
‘Never change a winning team,’ replied the fullback.
Touché!
It's that time again 🥰
We check in with the Reds before another online squad yoga session – big smiles, longer hair and the lads have some questions for @trentaa98… 😄#StayAtHome pic.twitter.com/30MZYsxQiM
— Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) April 27, 2020
