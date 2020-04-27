(Video) ‘Not once did I get the nod’ Ox rages at Trent for not using him in FIFA 20 tournament

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is often the funniest character during these Liverpool Zoom videos…

He’s obviously a brilliant footballer but he’s a fantastic guy as well – and must be a real boost to his team-mates off the field.

In today’s clip from LFCTV, Ox asks some hard questions of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool’s representative in the ePremier League FIFA 20 tournament that finished over the weekend.

Trent beat Raheem Sterling in the semi-final, but couldn’t get past Diogo Jota in the final!

Ox though was more confused as to why he never got any minutes – especially when ‘all players were rated the same’!

‘Never change a winning team,’ replied the fullback.

Touché!