(Video) Opta produce 4-minute clip that proves Trent Alexander-Arnold is an alien

Liverpool fans don’t need to be told about Trent Alexander-Arnold’s greatness, but when you hear about the kind of numbers the Scouser has racked up during the past two seasons – you realise we’re not only dealing with the best right-back in the business – but one of the best players full stop.

Trent’s 24 assists since this start of the 2018/19 campaign are well known, but the fact is that Trent has the highest expected assists (xA) from open play in this time as well – meaning his passing from non set-piece situation leads to more chances than any other Premier League player – including Kevin de Bruyne.

That’s a jaw-dropping fact, despite the manner in which Trent is allowed to bomb forward and involve himself in everything Liverpool do creatively.

Check out the video below, courtesy of Opta. To think, he’s only 21 and could be doing this for Liverpool for much of the next decade and beyond.