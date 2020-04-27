(Video) Sterling fumes & rips off headphones as Trent comes back with FIFA 20 win

Diogo Jota beat Trent Alexander-Arnold in the Final of the ePremier League FIFA 20 Invitational at the weekend, so well done to the Wolves star.

But our favourite moment came in the semi-final when Trent came back from 2-0 down against Raheem Sterling to win 3-2 after Extra Time!

Sterling ripped off his headphones and didn’t appreciate the commentator’s proclamation, ‘What a goal!‘ either!

In fairness, it was from a lucky rebound, so the Manchester City winger had a point.

It shows how much we’re missing football though that Trent beating our former star at FIFA is newsworthy, but these are times we’re living in!

