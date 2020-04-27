Xabi Alonso linked with Manchester City job following strong start to life as a manager

Xabi Alonso is one of the candidates to join Manchester City’s backroom staff after Mikel Arteta took the reigns at Arsenal.

This is according to Goal, who claim Liverpool’s former Spanish midfielder already has a very good relationship with Pep Guardiola.

Alonso is doing well with Real Sociedad’s second team – to such an extent he’s actually been linked with replacing Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid.

It remains to be seen whether he’d want to work as someone’s assistant now he’s a full-time manager, but perhaps the lure of Guardiola would be too much to turn down. After all, Pep is a tactical genius in terms of offensive football.

It would be strange seeing Alonso in the dugout of a genuine rival – but we wouldn’t begrudge him it necessarily.

Steven Gerrard and his former midfield partner Alonso are both doing well in their early managerial days right now – and it’ll be interesting to see if they one day join up at Anfield’s helm!