(Images) Liverpool’s new kit in its Nike packaging, ready to go

We’ll tell you what… If this isn’t what Liverpool’s kit looks like upon the official release, we’re going to be pretty flabbergasted!

But this version has been leaked by countless reliable outlets now – and we imagine the only thing delaying the announcement is the COVID-19 pandemic meaning players can’t help market the release.

Plus, with the New Balance deal running until June, it probably wouldn’t have been officially unveiled until the summer anyway.

Still, here’s the strip ready to hit the shops. The more we see it, the more we love it. At first, the teal trim looked a little odd, but it’s great. Right up there with the best New Balance offered, for us.