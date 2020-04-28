(Images) Liverpool’s new Nike kit with the FIFA World Club Cup badge

Another day, another few images of Liverpool’s Nike kit for next season!

In these examples, the leak includes the Western Union sponsor on the arm as well as the special Gold Badge we’ll be allowed to wear in the Champions League following our World Club Cup victory at the back end of last year.

Nike’s deal with Liverpool officially starts in June, but due to the coronavirus, the season will not be finished until July or maybe August.

However, Nike have agreed to allow New Balance to finish the season as our manufacturers, with the Nike strip you can see below to be worn from pre-season onwards.

📸 PHOTO | Rumored Liverpool kit 2020/21 by Nike up close 🤩 pic.twitter.com/wmzs1QFANz — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) April 27, 2020