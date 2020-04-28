Liverpool in discussions to secure Victor Osimhen’s loyalty in view of future transfer – Report

Le 10 Sport might be securing the hits with Liverpool news this week, as they’re now linking another Ligue 1 star to Anfield following their story that Kylian Mbappe’s father was the subject of phonecalls from Jurgen Klopp!

Today, they’re claiming that the Reds have been in discussions with Lille forward Victor Osimhen – aiming to get the Nigerian keen on a potential Liverpool switch should we follow up our initial interest with a proper bid at some point in the future.

The 21-year-old powerhouse is an exciting prospect. Osimhen has 18 goals in total this term, following a 20-goal season last term for Charleroi.

He’s now a regular starter for Nigeria and according to the report, has interested Manchester United and Chelsea as well.

Osimhen is a centre forward and not someone we actually thinks fits especially well in Jurgen Klopp’s system.

Liverpool use Roberto Firmino (and maybe Takumi Minamino more in the future) as a centre-forward – but the tactical expectation is for the player to drop deep and enable Mo Salah and Sadio Mane to run on.

Osimhen isn’t this type of striker and for this reason, we’re not sure we have much time for the report.