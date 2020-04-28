Robertson goes viral after posting van Dijk in perfect stay-safe simile

Andy Robertson reminded his followers to ‘stay safe’ during the quarantine – as safe as he feels playing alongside the world’s best centre-back, Virgil van Dijk!

The better the country is at staying indoors and stopping the spread of coronavirus, the faster we can return to normality and hopefully – watch Liverpool secure the Premier League title.

Robbo tweeted snaps of himself alongside the giant Dutchman today, much to the delight of Liverpool’s fans.

Stay safe everyone. Stay as safe as I feel when I’m with @VirgilvDijk pic.twitter.com/BZ3Svo3qiU — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) April 27, 2020

With van Dijk the left-sided central defender, Robbo is the player he passes to most when looking to progress the ball – as the Scot is usually way up field on the flank looking to stretch the opposition wide.

And with van Dijk covering for him, Robbo can bomb up and down the left wing without too much worry.

As a result, it’s enabled him to become one of the best attacking fullbacks on the planet.

In fact, the only player in this position we’d describe as noticeably better offensively is his partner on the other flank – Trent Alexander-Arnold!