(Video) Michael Robinson Liverpool goals collection – as former Red sadly dies aged 61

Today we heard the sad news that Michael Robinson has passed away aged 61.

The former Liverpool striker had been battling cancer and has been taken too early.

A post on Robinson’s official Twitter account said: “With tremendous sadness we inform you of Michael’s death. It leaves us with a great emptiness, but also countless memories, full of the same love that you have shown him.

“We will be eternally grateful to you for making this man SO HAPPY, he never walked alone. Thank you.”

Robinson played for Ireland, as well as Preston, Manchester City, Brighton and Osasuna – but his most memorable season came in 1983/84 with Liverpool – in which he won the First Division, the League Cup and the European Cup.

Below, you can see some of his goals for Liverpool that term. A top forward who played his role in one of the greatest seasons in the club’s history.

You’ll Never Walk Alone.