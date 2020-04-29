France have three options how to finish season – and they all suit Liverpool

Liverpool fans were getting a little worried yesterday when it was revealed that the Ligue 1 season would be cancelled – following restrictions from the France government about sporting events until September.

But crucially, null and void is off the table and there will be a champion and relegation in 2019/20.

In fact, there are three options the Ligue 1 teams need to vote on for how they will finalise the table.

They are:

-Average points per game

-Use the table as it is now

-Go bak to the halfway stage of the season and use the table then

These are the three options under discussion for determining the final table in France, according to RMC. Voiding the league is not one of them. https://t.co/AGeK93cwRc — Raphael Honigstein (@honigstein) April 28, 2020

All three would see Liverpool finish as champions in the Premier League, if something similar was adopted in England.

The current plan in England, which is being backed by the government, is for football to return behind closed doors in the summer – which would at least see the remaining fixtures played – just under strange circumstances.

Being awarded the title without any more games is no less than Liverpool deserve, but it would feel a little strange and would rob the payers and the fans of the moment of glory.

That being said, these are unprecedented times and if that’s what has to happen, so be it.