‘He gave me a headache…’ Norwich defender on facing maverick Firmino for the first time

The first day of the Premier League season set the tone for what was to come.

Liverpool battered Norwich 4-1 and the score could have been worse if we hadn’t have taken our foot off the pedal in the second-half.

Ben Godfrey has said that evening was a real eye-opener for the Canaries – and that finding a way to deal with Roberto Firmino was especially hard.

“When we played Firmino at Liverpool, he was drifting into pockets and I didn’t know whether to go with him. If I go with him Mane and Salah are going in behind you,” Godfrey told Copa90 (5:51).

“He gave me a headache, I didn’t know what to do!”

In the Championship, we cannot imagine too many no.9s play like Bobby – especially with the added threat of Sadio Mane and Mo Salah cutting in from the wings – so it must have been a real baptism of fire.

Firmino is a crucial component to Liverpool’s attack, even when he isn’t scoring goals. This season, he hasn’t been especially prolific and his finishing has looked nervy, which is surprising considering how composed he is everywhere else on the field.

Still, with Liverpool 25 points clear at the top of the table and Bobby having started every game – it’s clear that with him in the side – we’re brilliant!