Premier League building up to June 13 return date; Employees told to get ready

The Premier League is pushing on with plans to get this season finished on the football field.

According to the Mirror’s football chief John Cross, with the government’s backing, the Premier League is sorting out a return for around June 13, and club employees have been told to prepare for this date.

Yesterday, Ligue 1 in France was cancelled due to instructions from their government, and the final standings will be decided by either the current table, points per game or by going back to the halfway stage of the season and using that. Crucially, the campaign is not being null and voided.

That precedent, if football cannot resume in England, would still confirm Liverpool as champions – but unlike in France – our government wants football back on the table.

The Premier League has the biggest financial incentive of any league on the planet to finish, as almost £1bn will be owed to the likes of Sky and BT if it isn’t.

We’re not how sure behind closed doors football, potentially at neutral venues, will work – but another meeting on Friday between the Premier League executives is set to discuss details.