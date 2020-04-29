(Video) Commentator Darren Fletcher wonderfully explains Anfield on the famous Barca night

‘It just became this snowball rolling down a hill,’ says BT Sport commentator Darren Fletcher of the night Liverpool beat Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield…

Fletch, who called the game alongside Steve McManaman that evening, has explained how the 90 minutes were the most exciting of his career and that anybody who gets a chance should try to experience Anfield on a big European night.

As we all know, the Reds went on to secure the Champions League with a 2-0 win over Spurs in the Final – which cemented the legendary status of all the players and management that evening.

We fell out of the CL in very unfortunate circumstances before the pandemic curtailed the season, but rest assured, we’ll give it another proper go next season.