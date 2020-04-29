(Video) Fabinho’s best bits 2019/20; passes, epic tackles, bullish physicality & City thunderbolt

It’s easy to forget because of how well Jordan Henderson did in the holding role from December onwards, that before his injury, Fabinho was arguably Liverpool’s Player of the Season.

The Brazilian struggled to get back up to pace quickly upon his return from a two month layoff and has perhaps been unfairly judged on the fact he didn’t hit the ground running.

Fabinho though, when in rhythm, is maybe the best holding midfielder on the planet. Below, you’ll see his superb chipped passes, his tackles and interceptions which allow us to spring counter-attacks and much more.

Jurgen Klopp adores fielding Fab at the base of his midfield and our no.3 will have a huge role to play going forward.

Enjoy the video below!