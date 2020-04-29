(Video) Hendo & Mark Cavendish go live with cycling session, but LFC skipper can’t change gears

As the lockdown continues, footballers everywhere are finding more and more elaborate ways to keep fit…

And last night, Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson teamed up with cycling legend Mark Cavendish to do a 40-minute session on the exercise bike which they streamed live on Instagram.

You can watch the whole thing, here – it’s pretty interesting – as it doubles up as a kind of two-way interview, as well!

By the end of it, Hendo is drenched in sweat, although it turned out he wasn’t changing gears when he was going up his virtual hills – which probably made it a little tougher!

Liverpool’s players are still in quarantine right now, although they may be allowed to return to Melwood early in May to train – providing social distancing rules are obeyed.

The Premier League is planning to return early in June – so we hope to see our captain lifting the trophy around then.