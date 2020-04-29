(Image) Liverpool’s Black & Pink Nike 3rd kit, with tags on, circles social media

Liverpool fans are starting to grow more fond of the home strip for next season – Nike’s red shirt with white and teal trim.

But we’re not sure the 3rd kit will be quite as appreciated!

By all accounts, it’s going to be black with pink trim and lettering.

You can see it in the featured image, including its tags, which has done the rounds on social media over the past few days.

For us, it looks more like a training kit – but with it being the third choice – we’re not going to wear it very often.

What d’you make of it, Reds?