(Video) Oxlade-Chamberlain’s 2019/20 highlights: World-class goals; through-balls, dribbles and dynamo midfield play

The current break in football is a real shame for everyone, but perhaps especially for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who was breathtakingly good in the final game before lockdown v Atletico Madrid.

Ox played on the right of the midfield three and provided us tempo, dribbling into the box and superb crossing.

The Englishman is the kind of player who doesn’t usually dominate games throughout, but has moments of brilliance that can swing matches in our favour.

He’s lethal from range and his ability to start sprinting with the ball at his feet while on the half-turn is different to all our other central midfield options.

This video of his best bits in 2019/20 is superb. We’d forgotten the goal v Arsenal – and his hilarious face he pulls afterwards as he tries desperately not to celebrate!