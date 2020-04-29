(Video) ‘You better cut that!’ Brewster & Trent in hysterics in ‘Face Off’

Rhian Brewster and Trent Alexander-Arnold have appeared in a Face Off video in which they spent three minutes winding each other up before the lockdown!

The pair discuss their favourite film, their ideal superpower and debate ‘Liverpool v London’!

It seems Brewster rates his home city over his adopted one, although he did appreciate that people up north are generally nicer.

The youngster, currently on loan at Swansea, did also concede that Trent’s crossing from the right is tantamount to a superpower in itself – which is a good point!

We hope Brewster enjoys a strong pre-season with Liverpool and then maybe a Premier League loan next term. He’s a serious talent, but needs minutes at the top level now, aged 20.