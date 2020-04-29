Why Oxlade-Chamberlain rejected Chelsea despite higher wages

When Liverpool secured Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal in 2017, we had to fight off the attentions of Premier League champions Chelsea in order to do it.

According to the Athletic, there were multiple factors that convinced the midfielder to sign for Liverpool and reject Antonio Conte, despite the fact there were bigger wages on the table if he’d have stayed in London.

“Chelsea had been seen as favourites at one stage to get Oxlade-Chamberlain, but again things went awry. To add to his doubts over Conte’s longevity, he was also wary of the Italian wanting to play him on the right-hand side — a role he had been trying to get away from at Arsenal,” they write.

“In contrast, he was assured Klopp would pick him centrally, so even though Chelsea were prepared to offer higher wages, the England international opted for Liverpool. The fact England team-mates Jordan Henderson and Joe Gomez had thrived under Klopp since moving there was another factor that counted against Chelsea.”

Since Ox’s transfer, Chelsea haven’t won (or even competed for) a league title, while Liverpool have secured the Champions League and will be announced domestic champions when this season resumes or is cancelled.

So from that perspective, he made the right choice to work under Klopp, rather than a manager who was only at Stamford Bridge for another year.

Ox has been given a central role at Liverpool, although it’s one he has to compete for with the likes of Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum and Naby Keita – all of whom want one of the spots alongside anchorman Fabinho.

On his day though, he can provide a dynamism and goal threat unlike the other midfielders and he’ll be a key component for us for years to come.