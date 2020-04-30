“90% of clubs would go bust” if the Premier League season isn’t completed, according to owner

The Premier League and its clubs are reportedly determined to complete the 2019/20 season, according to Sky Sports.

The report states one club owner says there is ‘no chance of the season being cancelled because clubs would go out of business’ if the remaining 92 games were not played.

“There is a great will to play the games,” they’re quoted as saying. “We simply can’t afford to not play but nothing will be done without government approval.

“If we wait for a vaccine or herd immunity it could be 18 months without football and 90 per cent of clubs would go bust. Even if we sacked 95 per cent of our employees, we’d still go bust because we would still have to pay the players.”

Earlier this month, the Premier League and its representatives reiterated their commitment to complete the season, after a video call involving all 20 clubs took place.

The statement, which you can read in full on BBC Sport’s website, concedes that the situation is ‘complex’.

The UK Government are to reassess the lockdown measures in place next week – and if the spread of infection continues on a downward trajectory, it’ll simply be a matter of time before the Premier League returns to our screens.

The EFL have already confirmed that it has plans to ‘to resume behind closed doors’ and broadcast on TV or online for fans to watch at home.

It’s likely the Premier League will follow suit, but the line from them at the moment is that the season has been postponed ‘indefinitely’.