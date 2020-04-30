Gary Neville shares ‘anonymous’ plan for PL return ‘no-one wants to put their name’ to

Gary Neville took to Twitter to talk about plans for the Premier League to resume on June 8 – a plan which he claims ‘no-one wants to put their name against’.

The former Manchester United star claims that this plan has been discussed, but that it was being briefed anonymously.

June 8th for the @premierleague return! This is being briefed anonymously. No-one wants to put their name against this one! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 30, 2020

Mirror Sport journalist John Cross chimed in to say that it was openly discussed by all Premier League clubs, and has been determined the best-case scenario.

It was on our back page. It came out of that meeting. It was the best case scenario — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) April 30, 2020

Cross does fail to answer Neville’s question, of course, seemingly suggesting that nobody is throwing their weight behind the plan 100%.

The return of the Premier League was always going to a ‘when’ and not an ‘if’, but June 8 does seem a little optimistic.

You’d have to expect that the situation is prudent enough for this to go ahead though, and I’d imagine that this is a big part in the plan.

The Premier League will not be taking the situation lightly – we reported on a story earlier today which said COVID-19 tests will be independently sourced as to not tap into the stock meant for the public and medical heath workers.