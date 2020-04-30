Gary Neville shares ‘anonymous’ plan for PL return ‘no-one wants to put their name’ to

Gary Neville took to Twitter to talk about plans for the Premier League to resume on June 8 – a plan which he claims ‘no-one wants to put their name against’.

The former Manchester United star claims that this plan has been discussed, but that it was being briefed anonymously.

Mirror Sport journalist John Cross chimed in to say that it was openly discussed by all Premier League clubs, and has been determined the best-case scenario.

Cross does fail to answer Neville’s question, of course, seemingly suggesting that nobody is throwing their weight behind the plan 100%.

The return of the Premier League was always going to a ‘when’ and not an ‘if’, but June 8 does seem a little optimistic.

You’d have to expect that the situation is prudent enough for this to go ahead though, and I’d imagine that this is a big part in the plan.

The Premier League will not be taking the situation lightly – we reported on a story earlier today which said COVID-19 tests will be independently sourced as to not tap into the stock meant for the public and medical heath workers.

