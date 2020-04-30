‘He will love Popworld…’ Many LFC fans react to BILD’s Timo Werner story

Christian Falk of BILD got plenty of Reds talking this morning when he announced that Bayern Munich were not in the race for Timo Werner – and that the player’s preference is a Liverpool transfer.

In truth, we already know this – and the issue surrounding the transfer is more whether Liverpool will bring in a player for serious money given the current global pandemic and its potential financial ramifications on the sport.

Still, we can be pretty sure that if Liverpool do move for Werner, we’ll be very well placed to get the transfer over the line.

Many Reds were delighted to hear Falk’s news and reacted accordingly on Twitter, which you can see below.

Werner is an excellent finisher and his speed and versatility will provide us a great offensive option, but we’re still not sure he gets in the starting XI when everyone is fit!

Still, with all three of our world-class forwards not that far off thirty, it’s sensible to bring in a younger talisman who can ease the current burden and enable us to be more competitive in all competitions – not just the Premier League and Champions League.

