(Images) Concept art re-imagines leaked LFC kit with alternative crest & sponsor

The cat is out of the bag – I’m sure you’ve already seen at least one picture of the leaked Liverpool x Nike kit doing the rounds.

It’s had mixed reviews, but the general consensus is that fans like it. One Liverpool fan has shared an edited concept design of the kit, with an alternative crest and sponsor.

In place of the Liver Bird is the club’s complete crest and replacing Standard Chartered is Carlsberg – setting off nostalgia for supporters who loved the kits from the late 1990s to early 2010s.

Take a look at the images below: