Kylian Mbappe responds to transfer rumours with unsubtle tweet

Kylian Mbappe has been linked to Liverpool among other clubs, such as Real Madrid, quite a lot recently – but the world-class forward has seemingly shut the rumours down via Twitter.

‘Everybody is talking, but nobody knows… MISS MY TEAM,’ he said, before tagging PSG’s account in the message.

That’s not exactly the social media behaviour of someone itching for an exit!

Affording Mbappe’s transfer fee would be nigh-on impossible, barring the chance of him not extending terms in France and forcing PSG into action to avoid losing him on a free.

That is probably Liverpool’s best bet, but even then, Real Madrid will be able to offer absurdly high wages and the fact the player hero-worships Zinedine Zidane and has always wanted to play for them gives them a likely upperhand.

Still, if Liverpool continue to dominate under Jurgen Klopp, the best manager on the planet, it’s not the craziest suggestion to think Mbappe would fancy an Anfield move down the line.

It’s all hypothetical of course, and right now – our only real concern football wise is when it’ll return.