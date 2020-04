(Photo) Alisson dresses up as Prince Charming for daughter’s birthday in isolation

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson did his best to make sure his daughter had a birthday to remember, while stuck inside because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Brazilian threw a Disney themed party for his kids and even went as far as to get fully decked out as Prince Charming for the special day.

His daughter was only turning three, so she’s probably not aware of what’s going on, but seeing her family dressed up as Disney characters surely brightened her day.

This could perhaps serve as some inspiration for those who have kids and are stuck inside for their birthdays during this difficult time!

Take a look at the adorable photograph below: