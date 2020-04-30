Premier League proposal to test players twice a week after return

Premier League clubs will be presented with proposals to test their players at least twice per week, when training resumes.

This news comes from Sky Sports who report the proposals have been drafted by Premier League medical advisor Dr Mark Gillett.

It should also be clarified that this will only go ahead if testing carried out by football clubs will not impact the testing for the public and medical health professionals.

As this is the case, according to the same Sky Sports report, the Premier League plan to resource their own tests from a private party.

A number of club doctors were involved in drafting the plan with Gillett – and this was touched upon in the video conference held last weekend.

The Government plans to begin talks this week about resuming all major sporting events in the UK as soon as possible.

According to the BBC, this move was described by a source close to the plans as a “quickening of the pace” and intended to help sport resume “within weeks”, if progress is made.

Regular meetings will take place with health experts, and the Prime Minister has been briefed on the plan.

Each specific sport will have its own plan, but testing, social distancing, hygiene standards and strict limits on the numbers of people allowed in venues would all be debated.