PSG named Ligue 1 champions after season cancelled – setting precedent for LFC’s no.19

PSG are set to be named Ligue 1 champions, after the French government banned all sport until September, reports the Daily Mail.

The league will be decided on a points/game basis – with PSG 12 points clear and the obvious winners. An official announcement will be made in early May.

In England, the Premier League still has plans to return, with Gary Neville stating today a June 8 date is in the pipeline.

We’d rather football returns, but are also wary of the safety issues surrounding it and wouldn’t want it forced through.

Either way, null and void is off the table and Liverpool will secure the title one way or another.

It’s not going to be how we imagined it a few months back, when we were debating whether we’d prefer to win it at Goodison Park, the Etihad or Anfield – but times have changed.

In footballing terms, at least our brilliant campaign will be rewarded and we’ll be named Premier League champions – even if the June 8 return date proves impossible.