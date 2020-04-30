‘The trolls will not be happy’: Twitter reacts to PSG being named French champions

Ligue 1 have awarded PSG the title, with the Parisians having held a 12-point lead at the top of the table at the time of lockdown – as per the Irish Mirror.

The French league have gone a different way from the Dutch Eredivisie who decided to cancel their season and have no champion.

The difference there being that Ajax and AZ Alkmaar were level on points at the top, with Feyenoord sitting only six points behind.

While neither of the resolutions put forward by the European leagues has much of an impact on what the Premier League – the biggest in football – does, there has been a strong reaction to this news.

Supporters of Celtic and Liverpool have reacted similarly, suggesting there is now no chance the Reds won’t win the title, and poking fun at rivals.

Bitter rival fans of clubs like Rangers, Everton and Manchester United have resorted to saying they won’t recognise a title that’s ‘given’ due to an incomplete season.

Celtic were 13 points clear of their rivals, and the Reds sit 25 points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

Frankly speaking, if the Premier League does go the way of Ligue 1, you simply have to accept Liverpool are deserved champions – we were six points away from making it mathematically impossible at the earliest stage in the competition’s history.

Here is how some people have reacted to this news online:

So France are giving PSG the title. The trolls will not be happy 😂 — Lee Chapman (@chapperslfc) April 30, 2020

Why is it unfair to crown PSG champions? I mean they already hold a 12 point lead and were most definitely going to extend it on their way to securing the title with games to go…so what are we saying? — pere pons (@will__sho) April 30, 2020

Lovey bit of sarcasm:

Could have sworn Belgium set precedent by awarding title to Bruges weeks ago as, like Celtic and PSG, they are miles ahead of the teams in second place. https://t.co/4jBMqRK198 — Electronic Tims (@ETimsNet) April 30, 2020

"We need to cancel the season like the French" French awards PSG the title "Nah we cant follow the French" Hun rage will be at tipping point once again. — o/😎 (@__HT67) April 30, 2020

Loool French league cancelled but PSG been given the title… some united fans are gonna start sweating after seein that 🐸☕️ — Raheelinho 🔌 (@Rxh_eel) April 30, 2020

Just up as ma sleeping patterns a riot and a see PSG have been (rightly) awarded the title hahahahaha, right follow follow let’s be having ye — kieran byrnes (@kbyrnes95) April 30, 2020

Never has any doubts but if PSG have been given their title with no fuss with a 12 point lead well.. — azrah has all the love for darayavahoush 💚 (@rahrahremus) April 30, 2020

Wait, so the league is cancelled in France and PSG are going to be crowned Champions. Wonder how many will still want the PL cancelling after this news? Probably give it the * title bollocks now though. Even though 25 clear of City. — 🌟🌟🌟Ste Oreilly🌟🌟🌟 (@superdog1984) April 30, 2020

cc the null and void army come outside lads — Elijah (@EzekielElijahJ1) April 30, 2020