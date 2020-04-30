‘The trolls will not be happy’: Twitter reacts to PSG being named French champions

Ligue 1 have awarded PSG the title, with the Parisians having held a 12-point lead at the top of the table at the time of lockdown – as per the Irish Mirror.

The French league have gone a different way from the Dutch Eredivisie who decided to cancel their season and have no champion.

The difference there being that Ajax and AZ Alkmaar were level on points at the top, with Feyenoord sitting only six points behind.

While neither of the resolutions put forward by the European leagues has much of an impact on what the Premier League – the biggest in football – does, there has been a strong reaction to this news.

Supporters of Celtic and Liverpool have reacted similarly, suggesting there is now no chance the Reds won’t win the title, and poking fun at rivals.

Bitter rival fans of clubs like Rangers, Everton and Manchester United have resorted to saying they won’t recognise a title that’s ‘given’ due to an incomplete season.

Celtic were 13 points clear of their rivals, and the Reds sit 25 points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

Frankly speaking, if the Premier League does go the way of Ligue 1, you simply have to accept Liverpool are deserved champions – we were six points away from making it mathematically impossible at the earliest stage in the competition’s history.

Here is how some people have reacted to this news online:

